Donna M. Glover | Baker Donelson

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2017

glover-donna-baker-donelsonThe board of directors of the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service elected Donna M. Glover as a member of the board.  Glover, an associate at Baker Donelson, advises employers on day-to-day management issues relating to employees, guides employers in a way that minimizes exposure, defends them against charges of discrimination and wage complaints filed with the federal, state, and local agencies, and handles various employment-related litigation matters. She was named a Maryland Rising Star in Maryland Super Lawyers, Employment and Labor in 2016.

