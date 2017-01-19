Quantcast
Hogan legislation focuses on redistricting, ethics and lobbying reform

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 19, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday announced a set of proposed measures he said would reform state government in the wake of a number of recent criminal and ethics investigations of state and local officials. The four-bill package includes legislation to overhaul state ethics and lobbying laws and to place new restrictions on lobbying for lawmakers, former lawmakers and executive ...

