Letter to the editor: Remembering George Beall

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2017

The death of George Beall on Sunday brings back many memories of a turbulent period in Maryland federal law enforcement and of a prosecutor who was dedicated to the law and to seeing justice was done no matter whose interests were affected. George was the scion of a significant political family in Maryland: His father and ...

