Quantcast
Don't Miss

With hospital money, Hogan’s budget draws first fire

By: Associated Press and Capital News Service January 19, 2017

  ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan released detailed budget numbers to the Democrat-controlled General Assembly Wednesday morning, and part of his plan quickly drew fire from the Senate president. In a preview Tuesday, the governor touted that his proposed budget would decrease general fund spending. Indeed, details released Wednesday propose a $19.5 million reduction in general fund ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo