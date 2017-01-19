Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan touts used book deliveries to schools; more planned

By: Associated Press January 19, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing the expansion of a state program that has delivered more than 25,000 donated books and school supplies. The Republican governor said in a statement Wednesday that the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives has worked with charitable groups and literacy advocates to deliver more than 25,000 books and school supplies. He ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo