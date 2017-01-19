Michelle N. Lipkowitz | Saul Ewing

has been named to the board of directors of the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service.

Lipkowitz focuses her practice on commercial litigation, white collar defense, and government investigations. She represents clients from a wide range of industries including: manufacturing, education, financial services, healthcare, construction, technology, retail and telecommunications, governmental entities and nonprofits. She has received many accolades, including being named “Most Influential Black Lawyers” by Savoy Magazine in 2015. She was also selected for inclusion in Maryland Super Lawyers in 2015 and was named one of the “Leaders in Law” by The Daily Record in 2014.

