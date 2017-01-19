Quantcast
Don't Miss

Paul McCartney won’t ‘Let It Be,’ sues Sony to get back song rights

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor January 19, 2017

Do you want to know a secret? A quirk in U.S. copyright law says Paul McCartney may be able to get the rights to one of his songs back as early as next year, with others following. But Sony Corp. appears to be standing in the way. The former Beatle who, with John Lennon, wrote songs ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo