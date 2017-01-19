Quantcast
Justices raise doubts over law barring offensive trademarks

By: Associated Press Sam Hananel January 19, 2017

WASHINGTON — In a First Amendment clash over a law barring offensive trademarks, the Supreme Court on Wednesday raised doubts about a government program that favors some forms of speech but rejects others that might disparage certain groups.The justices heard arguments in a dispute involving an Asian-American band called the Slants that was denied a ...

