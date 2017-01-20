Quantcast
Judge postpones consent decree hearing at DOJ request

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 20, 2017

A federal judge has postponed Tuesday's scheduled hearing on the Baltimore consent decree at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice due to the "federal government's change in administration." The hearing, which U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar scheduled via letter Wednesday, is to address his questions about the consent decree. The new hearing date is Feb. ...

