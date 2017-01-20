Judge in Mosby lawsuits prepared to miss event if counsel object

Senior U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis, currently presiding over lawsuits filed against Marilyn Mosby by five of the police officers charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray, doesn’t see anything wrong with attending an event where one of the officers’ criminal defense attorneys will speak.

But out of an abundance of caution, Garbis has asked the officers’ attorneys in the defamation case pending before him if they have any objections.

Catherine Flynn, who along with Brandon Mead represented Officer Garrett Miller, is speaking Tuesday at a meeting of the Barristers Law Club, of which Garbis is a member. The topic? Her experiences representing Miller.

“I do not see any problem in my going to the meeting,” Garbis wrote Wednesday. “However, if any of you or your clients feel I should not hear the talk, I will not go to the meeting.”

Garbis said attorneys can call his courtroom deputy clerk and tell him they would prefer he not attend. The names of objectors won’t be passed on to him, he assures.

So, if Garbis is not in attendance at the Barristers Law Club meeting, we’ll know why.