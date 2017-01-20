Quantcast
Howard County General Hospital taking applications for advisory groups

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2017

Howard County General Hospital is accepting applications from volunteers interested in serving with one of two hospital advisory groups that support patient care: the Outpatient Center Advisory Council and the Patient and Family Advisory Council. The Outpatient Center Advisory Council meets every two months to strengthen collaboration among patients, families, caregivers and staff, advocate for patients and families ...

