Quantcast
Don't Miss

Marijuana smell gives police probable cause to search, Md. high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 20, 2017

The smell of marijuana emanating from a car gives police officers probable cause to search the vehicle, Maryland’s high court unanimously rules.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo