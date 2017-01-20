Marriott plans 22-story tower at new Bethesda HQ

Share this: Email

Marriott International Inc. signed a letter of intent with a joint venture between Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties to develop a new headquarters in Bethesda featuring a 22-story building. The $600 million campus will be at 7750 Wisconsin Ave. The company expects the project, which also includes a 232-room hotel, to open by 2022. Bethesda-based Marriott made ...