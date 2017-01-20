Quantcast
Don't Miss

Marriott plans 22-story tower at new Bethesda HQ

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 20, 2017

Marriott International Inc. signed a letter of intent with a joint venture between Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties to develop a new headquarters in Bethesda featuring a 22-story building. The $600 million campus will be at 7750 Wisconsin Ave. The company expects the project, which also includes a 232-room hotel, to open by 2022. Bethesda-based Marriott made ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo