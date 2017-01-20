Quantcast
Confidence boosted as Md. sees growth in cyber, defense, healthcare

By: Margie Hyslop Special to The Daily Record January 20, 2017

Maryland bankers and economists report encouraging signs for both lenders and borrowers – but are serving that optimism with a side of caution. Despite reasons to be hopeful, there is little evidence yet that many companies are ready to add debt to grow, they said. Since the November national elections, small business borrowing has increased by ...

