Md. man indicted in $50 million telemarketing scam found dead

Baltimore County Police say a man who was indicted in a $50 million telemarketing office supply scam has been found dead at Loch Raven Reservoir. The department said in a news release that hikers found the body of 52-year-old Brian Keith Wallen of Lutherville Sunday in a heavily wooded area. Wallen was indicted last year on federal ...