Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. man indicted in $50 million telemarketing scam found dead

By: Associated Press January 20, 2017

Baltimore County Police say a man who was indicted in a $50 million telemarketing office supply scam has been found dead at Loch Raven Reservoir. The department said in a news release that hikers found the body of 52-year-old Brian Keith Wallen of Lutherville Sunday in a heavily wooded area. Wallen was indicted last year on federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo