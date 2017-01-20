Quantcast
Maryland lawyer suspended for lack of diligence, communication

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 20, 2017

A Prince George's County lawyer who became an administrative law judge was indefinitely suspended by the state's top court Friday for failing to communicate with a client, properly terminate representation and diligently handle a case. Richard Allen Moore II, of Upper Marlboro, can reapply for admission to the bar in 90 days, according to a unanimous Court of Appeals. opinion ...

