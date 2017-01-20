Quantcast
Walmart to add 200 jobs with new store in Frederick 

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2017

A new Walmart location will celebrate its grand opening Wednesday at 2421 Monocacy Blvd., in Frederick. The approximately 187,000-square-foot store is expected to add 200 jobs to the Maryland economy. It will include a full line of groceries and a wide assortment of merchandise. Customers will also enjoy in-store services such as a full pharmacy and ...

