Aetna’s Humana takeover blocked by judge as anticompetitive

By: Bloomberg David McLaughlin and Zachary Tracer January 23, 2017

Aetna Inc.’s $37 billion deal to buy rival insurer Humana Inc. was blocked by a federal judge, thwarting one of two large mergers that would reshape the U.S. health-care landscape. Aetna said it was considering an appeal. The transaction would violate antitrust laws by reducing competition among insurers, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington ...

