Cheryl Artysiewicz | Howard Bank

Howard Bank , a locally owned community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the greater Baltimore area, announced Cheryl Artysiewicz has been named vice president, relationship manager in the commercial lending division.

Artysiewicz will be responsible for leading Howard Bank’s commercial lending division, developing, managing and enhancing commercial loans and client relationships.

Prior to her new position, Artysiewicz was vice president branch manager for the downtown Elkton office of Columbia Bank, where she was responsible for overseeing daily operations of the branch.

