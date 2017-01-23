Quantcast
David Ritter | GWWO

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2017

ritter-david-gwwoDavid Ritter has joined Baltimore-based firm GWWO as an intern architect.  Ritter joins the firm with more than seven years of experience in the AEC industry. He graduated from Temple University with a dual bachelor’s degree in architecture and architectural preservation. Since then, he has gained valuable experience in the space planning and design of many building types including K-12, higher education, residential, commercial, retail, and health care facilities. He is also well-versed in historic preservations and adaptive reuse. A resident of York, Pennsylvania, Ritter is a member of AIA Pennsylvania as well as AIA Central Pennsylvania.

