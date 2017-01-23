Quantcast
DNA test used by FBI admissible in Md., high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2017

If the DNA test is good enough for the FBI, it’s good enough for us, Maryland’s top court says in upholding a double-murder conviction and double-life sentence.

