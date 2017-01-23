Fulfilling a childhood goal

Believe it or not, I always knew I wanted to be an attorney. My earliest memory of answering the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” is when I was about 8 years old. Obviously, at that age, I didn’t know which area of law I wanted to focus on, but I had my career goal. In high school, I volunteered with a program called Challenger’s League, where student volunteers played a variety of sports alongside younger children with physical and mental disabilities. This experience profoundly impacted me, and I made a special connection with my sports partner. Playing sports with him helped me realize that I really enjoyed working with children. This experience stayed with me and helped set my course to practice law that would help children.

While in college at American University, I had the honor and privilege to intern for a juvenile judge in Montgomery County and worked on cases involving juvenile delinquents and Children in Need of Assistance. Through this experience, I realized that helping children as they deal with their parents separating was the better route for me. Representing children or their parents during a separation and divorce allows me to focus on looking out for the best interest of the child, and also to try and help the family as a whole when they are going through possibly the most difficult times of their lives.

The rest is history. Today, I am the owner of my own family law firm in Annapolis, where I am fortunate enough to wake up every day ready to advocate for parents, husbands, wives, children and grandparents who need or want legal expertise to help them through their family law case.

I’m excited to join Generation J.D. because I look at this as an opportunity to be a virtual mentor. In my opinion, the legal field is not a “go-it-alone” field, and I have benefited tremendously from the mentor relationships I’ve made throughout my legal education and career. If I can be of help, or even just an ear to complain to, I’m always available. I know through my own experience that having trusted colleagues to bounce ideas off of or complain about a situation helps us all feel connected, and we learn the most from sharing our experiences.