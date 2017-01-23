Geoffrey M. Gamble, Mark A. Simanowith and Kurt A. Van Derslice | Saul Ewing

Geoffrey M. Gamble and Mark A. Simanowith have been promoted to partner and Kurt A. Van Derslice was promoted to special counsel with Saul Ewing.

Gamble is a member of the firm’s commercial litigation practice. He concentrates his practice on complex commercial litigation matters, with an emphasis on insurance disputes as well as shareholder disputes, class actions and Maryland REIT litigation.

Simanowith is a member of the firm’s commercial litigation practice. Simanowith concentrates his practice on complex commercial litigation matters, with significant experience in non-compete disputes and other emergency business litigation

Van Derslice is a member of the firm’s real estate practice. He advises clients in complex commercial real estate transactions, including those involving shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, research and development facilities, warehouses, offices and multi-family residential properties.

