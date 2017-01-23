Quantcast
Geoffrey M. Gamble, Mark A. Simanowith and Kurt A. Van Derslice | Saul Ewing

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2017

Top to bottom, Geoffrey Gamble, Mark Simanowith and Kurt Van Derslice.

Geoffrey M. Gamble and Mark A. Simanowith have been promoted to partner and Kurt A. Van Derslice was promoted to special counsel with Saul Ewing.

Gamble is a member of the firm’s commercial litigation practice. He concentrates his practice on complex commercial litigation matters, with an emphasis on insurance disputes as well as shareholder disputes, class actions and Maryland REIT litigation.

Simanowith is a member of the firm’s commercial litigation practice. Simanowith concentrates his practice on complex commercial litigation matters, with significant experience in non-compete disputes and other emergency business litigation

Van Derslice is a member of the firm’s real estate practice. He advises clients in complex commercial real estate transactions, including those involving shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, research and development facilities, warehouses, offices and multi-family residential properties.

