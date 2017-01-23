Kathleen Getz | Loyola Md. Sellinger School

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating young people to succeed in an ever-changing economy, has named Kathleen Getz to its board of directors.

Since 2015, Getz has served as dean at the Sellinger School of Business and Management at Loyola University, Maryland. At the Sellinger School, Getz focuses on encouraging students, faculty, administration and staff to model business as a positive force for improving the circumstances of individuals and society.

Prior to her position at Loyola University, Getz was dean at the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University, Chicago for three years. She also worked as faculty member, department chair and senior associate dean at American University from 1991 to 2011.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.