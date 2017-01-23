Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bill affecting Md. employer liability in negligent hiring suits to get first hearing

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2017

A bill that would exempt employers in certain industries from liability for negligent hiring or supervision of employees with a probation before judgment or conviction on their records is being monitored by both second-chance advocates and plaintiff’s attorneys ahead of its first hearing in the Maryland General Assembly. Senate Bill 55, introduced by Sen. Robert G. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo