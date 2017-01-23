Quantcast
Montgomery Co. jury awards $1M in med-mal case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2017

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a Potomac man who lost vision in one eye after surgery to repair a detached retina. Gustavo Crosetto and his wife were each awarded $500,000 in non-economic damages from The Retina Group of Washington LLC last month following a five-day trial, according to the couple’s ...

