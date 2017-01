Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation President Steve Salem has been appointed to the Commission on Service and Volunteerism by Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. Commissioners serves as both ambassadors to local communities and advisers on issues related to service and volunteerism.

