Tradepoint Atlantic CEO to speak at BWI Partnership Signature Breakfast

Tradepoint Atlantic CEO Michael Moore will be the guest speaker at the February edition of the BWI Partnership’s Signature Breakfast series. Moore will speak Feb. 22 at the BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W. Nursery Road, in Linthicum Heights on the progress of redevelopment efforts at Sparrows Point. Call 410-859-1000 or email nuggins@bwipartner.org for more information.