Analyst: Md. could lose $1.4 billion under health care repeal

By: Capital News Service Cara Newcomer January 24, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A federal repeal of the national health care law could cost Maryland $1.4 billion in the 2018 fiscal year, state budget analysts said Tuesday. Funds issued to Maryland through the Affordable Care Act include $1.2 billion of enhanced federal funding to cover Medicaid, David Romans, fiscal and policy analysis deputy director for the Maryland ...

