Quantcast
Don't Miss

Philadelphia bars employers from requesting salary history

Comcast threatens legal action against law aimed at closing wage gap between men, women

By: Associated Press Kristen de Groot January 24, 2017

PHILADELPHIA — Despite a threat from cable giant Comcast to take legal action, Philadelphia has banned employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary history, a move supporters say is a step toward closing the wage gap between men and women. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney signed the measure Monday and said he's confident the bill ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo