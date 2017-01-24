Quantcast
Leadership Md., Md. Leadership Workshops complete merger

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2017

Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, and Maryland Leadership Workshops, a leadership development program for middle and high school students, announced Tuesday that a merger has been completed to join the two organizations. Now in its 62nd year, Maryland Leadership Workshops ...

