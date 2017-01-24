Quantcast
Md. technology councils announce merger

By: Tom Baden Editor January 24, 2017

Amid a superheated competition among states to develop thriving technology industries, the two dominant tech councils in Maryland are merging. The Maryland Technology Council hopes to build on the bio-health strength of the Technology Council of Maryland and the cybersecurity underpinnings of the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, said the organization’s new CEO. “My ultimate goal is to ...

