Quantcast
Don't Miss

Media Works earns Google partner designation

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2017

Media Works Ltd., a Baltimore-based integrated marketing agency, has received the Premier Google Partner Badge, company officials said Tuesday. The Premier Google Partner Badge recognizes agencies that have advanced AdWords experience. Criteria for this top-level certification includes having at least two affiliated individuals who are certified in AdWords, and meeting a higher spend requirement to show ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo