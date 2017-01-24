Photos: Boats take over Baltimore Convention Center

Quantcast
By: Maximilian Franz January 24, 2017

A flood of boats flowed into the Baltimore Convention Center as local retailers prepare for the 2017 Progressive Baltimore Boat Show. Running from Thursday through Sunday the show features everything from the newest advances in marine technology, training seminars, interactive booths for captains of all ages, and a crab picking contest.

