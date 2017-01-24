Quantcast
Senate panel hears debate over changing negligent hiring liability

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 24, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – Members of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and plaintiffs' attorneys expressed skepticism Tuesday at a hearing on a bill that would limit employer liability in specified industries to encourage hiring individuals with criminal records. Senate Bill 55 would prevent employers in certain industries – manufacturing, shipping and receiving, warehousing, construction and demolition – from ...

