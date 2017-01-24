Simon Youth Foundation seeks applicants for $1M in scholarships

Share this: Email

The Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for at-risk high school students, is looking for qualified applicants who live near Arundel Mills, Clarksburg Premium Outlets, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, Hagerstown Premium Outlets, Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets,Queenstown Premium Outlets and St. Charles Towne Center or in the surrounding communities for its Simon Youth Community Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded in ...