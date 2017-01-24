Quantcast
State Center LLC strikes back, files countersuit against Md.

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 24, 2017

A lawsuit from the master developer of a proposed $1.5 billion overhaul of the State Center complex in Baltimore seeks to force Maryland to go ahead with the redevelopment. State Center LLC will file a counterclaim in Baltimore City Circuit Court on Tuesday in hopes the court will compel the state to abide by previous agreements ...

