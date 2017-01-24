Toroid plans Salisbury expansion, to add 50 jobs

Share this: Email

Toroid Corp. plans to expand operations in Salisbury, hiring 50 employees in the next three years. The manufacturer of electrical transformers and other power products intends to expand via the recently formed Toroid Panel & Harness. The firm proposes to invest at least $250,000 in a new 10,000 square feet of leased space. “The expansion was the ...