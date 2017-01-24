Quantcast
Don't Miss

Trump’s regulatory freeze leaves questions for fiduciary rule

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer January 24, 2017

President Donald Trump’s order for a regulatory freeze has led the financial industry to wonder about the fate of the Department of Labor’s fiduciary duty rule that will define how financial advisers handle retirement accounts. But although some industry groups have urged Trump to delay or reverse the rule, local experts think the regulation, some six ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo