After retrial, Del. man once on death row found not guilty

About a year ago, we told you about Del. Erek L. Barron’s win in a Delaware death row inmate’s appeal. The Prince George’s County Democrat represented Isaiah W. McCoy, who had been sentenced to die for a 2010 murder in a Dover bowling alley parking lot that prosecutors alleged was a drug deal gone awry.

Barron, who wound up on the case through his work on the American Bar Association’s Death Penalty Representation Project’s steering committee, argued the trial judge improperly denied McCoy’s right to exercise a peremptory challenge to strike a potential juror.

McCoy subsequently was granted a new trial. Prosecutors decided to proceed. (Barron was not involved in the retrial.) And, last week, McCoy was found not guilty on all counts after spending more than six years in prison. The judge cited “a lack of evidence beyond two accomplices who each had at least four versions of their statements told to investigators, at trial and prison inmates,” according to the Delaware State News.

McCoy, who declined a plea deal prior to the new trial, “cried and hugged his lawyers” after the judge announced his verdict, according to the newspaper. He was released from prison hours after the verdict.

“I just want to say to all those out there going through the same thing I’m going through ‘keep faith, keep fighting,” McCoy said, according to The News Journal in Wilmington. “Two years ago, I was on death row. At 25, I was given a death sentence – and I am today alive and well and kicking and a free man.”