Former Baltimore bank VP pleads guilty to embezzling $1.8M

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017

A former vice president of Hopkins Federal Savings Bank pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing $1.8 million from bank customers over six years. Melissa Strohman, 54, of Nottingham, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and 30 years in prison for bank embezzlement when she is sentenced May 12 in U.S. District Court. Strohman, ...

