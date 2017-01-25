Quantcast
Don't Miss

Fuel Fund of Maryland relocates to south Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017

The Fuel Fund of Maryland, a nonprofit that provides resources to Maryland families for their heat and home utility needs, announced Wednesday that it will relocate its offices to the Montgomery Park Business Center in south Baltimore. The Fuel Fund of Maryland will move its offices and staff of 15 employees in late January.  The new ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo