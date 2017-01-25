Gary Rodkin | McCormick & Co.

Gary Rodkin, the retired CEO of ConAgra Foods, has been named to the board of directors with Sparks-based spice giant McCormick & Company.

Rodkin served for 10 years at ConAgra Foods as CEO in his last executive role. His leadership transformed ConAgra from a holding company into a unified business with a balanced portfolio of consumer, commercial and private-brand businesses, and strong operating capabilities.

During Rodkin’s tenure, there were major changes to ConAgra’s portfolio including the acquisition of Bertolli and PF Changs frozen meals, Marie Callender’s frozen pies, Ralcorp Holdings, and the joint venture formation of North America’s largest flour milling company, Ardent Mills.

Prior to joining ConAgra, Rodkin held several leadership positions at PepsiCo including chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Beverages and Foods North America, and president and CEO of Tropicana. Prior to PepsiCo, Rodkin spent 16 years at General Mills where he held a variety of management roles, including president of the Yoplait Yogurt division.

Rodkin received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Rutgers University in 1974 and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 1979. He currently serves on the boards of Simon Property Group, Inc., Feeding America and is vice chair of the Rutgers University Board of Overseers. Rodkin is also a Fellow of Executive Education at the Harvard Business School and an Executive in Residence at Rutgers University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.