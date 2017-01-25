Greysteel arranges financing for Hyattsville apartments

Share this: Email

Commercial real estate investment service firm Greysteel arranged for the owners of the 91-unit Madison Park apartments in Hyattsville to refinance with an $8.925 million loan. The 10-year non-secured loan from Freddie Mac has a fixed rate of 4.65 percent. The first three years payments are interest-only with a 30-year amortization schedule. Located at 5902 31st ...