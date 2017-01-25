Quantcast
MARC Camden service suspended, tickets honored on Penn line

By: Associated Press January 25, 2017

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Transit Administration says all MARC Camden line trains have been suspended. The transit agency tweets Wednesday morning that the suspension is due to a fatality, but it doesn't give any more information. The agency says Camden line tickets will be honored on the Penn line.

