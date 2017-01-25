Quantcast
Washington County’s 2nd craft brewer has name linked to C&O

By: Associated Press January 25, 2017

WILLIAMSPORT — Washington County is welcoming its second craft brewery with a ribbon-cutting in Williamsport. The event Wednesday marks the official opening of the Cushwa Brewing Co. The business is in a business park near Interstate 81 but its name evokes the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, about a mile to the west. The park's Williamsport ...

