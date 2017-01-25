Quantcast
Don't Miss

Fiery crash after federal motorcade passes I-70, I-270; 1 dead

By: Associated Press January 25, 2017

FREDERICK — Police say several vehicles have crashed at the intersection of two interstates in Maryland after a motorcade from Washington, D.C., passed through. State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo says at least one person is dead, but the motorcade was not involved in the accident Wednesday. The motorcade was headed to West Virginia. Russo says she ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo