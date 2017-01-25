Quantcast
Maryland in 7th place in building environmental design rankings

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 25, 2017

Maryland ranked seventh in the nation in terms of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, green building. The U.S. Green Building Council released its national rankings on Wednesday. The organization called Maryland one of the leaders in environmentally sound building in 2016, citing the 2.33 square feet of certified space per resident and 104 ...

