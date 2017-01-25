Quantcast
Md. firm sues Trump’s company for $2M, alleging underpayment

By: Associated Press January 25, 2017

WASHINGTON — An electrical contractor who worked on the Trump International Hotel in Washington has sued a company owned by President Donald Trump for more than $2 million, alleging it was not fully paid. AES Electrical of Laurel, Maryland, filed suit Jan. 19 in District of Columbia Superior Court, the latest in a string of lawsuits ...

