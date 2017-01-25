Quantcast
McCormick acquisitions, cost savings lead to strong 2016 financial results

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer January 25, 2017

McCormick & Co. Inc. reported a 3 percent increase in sales in fiscal 2016, capping the year for the Sparks-based spice giant with $641 million in operating income compared to $548 million in the previous year in what McCormick CEO Lawrence Kurzius described on Wednesday as "record financial results" for the year. "Our business and ...

